Mrs. Ruth Hazel Overshown
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Ruth Hazel Overshown, 77, Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Goss Cemetery with Rev. L.R. Davis as eulogist. Burial will be in Goss Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Overshown died September 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Overshown and parents. Survivors include 3 sons, Mack A. Overshown, Lineall (Sabrina) Overshown, and Richard Overshown; 1 brother; 2 sisters; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel .
