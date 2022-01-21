Mrs. Ruth Anne Crowe
TYLER — Ruth Anne Crowe, neé Christensen, 90, formerly of Tyler, Texas passed away December 9, 2021. Born in Story City, IA, she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Richard Everett Crowe.
Ruth Anne was an active member of the East Texas community where she most enjoyed attending and supporting Tyler Junior College academic, athletic and art/entertainment programs.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Crowe and his wife Andy of Sherman, TX; Bill Crowe, and his wife Debbie, formerly of Tyler, TX and currently residing in Austin, TX; Chris Crowe and his wife Elizabeth of Provo, UT; Patrick Crowe and his wife Laura of Liberty, MO; and a daughter, Liz Vickery of Spring, TX.
Ruth Anne was a proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 30 great -grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held in Claremont, IA on June 11, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Tyler Junior College Foundation.
