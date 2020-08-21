Mrs. Ruth Ann Turner
CHANDLER — A memorial service for Ruth Ann Turner will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Chandler on Sunday, August 30, at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rick Gray officiating. She went home to Jesus on August 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Louis Turner, of Chandler; brother Fred and wife Mary Shenger of Hutchinson, KS; sister Caroline and husband Delbert Schroeder of Riverside, CA; daughter Lesa Keil, sons John Keil and Michael Keil all of Salina, KS; Todd and Cheryl Turner of Whitehouse, TX; Larry and Shelline Blackmon of Votaw, TX; Steven and Athena Turner of Chandler, TX; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Faith Baptist Church in Chandler and was active in the Women’s Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and “Pastor’s Players” drama team. She will be missed.
