Mrs. Rosie Jackson
LINDALE — Funeral services for Mrs. Rosie Jackson, 80, Lindale, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. John Francis as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Jackson died April 1, 2021. She was born January 9, 1941.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 