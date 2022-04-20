Mrs. Rose Marie Coleman
TYLER — Mass for Mrs. Rose Marie Coleman, 84, Tyler, is scheduled for 10:00 am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Coleman passed on April 14, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1937.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 5:00 - 6:00 pm and Rosary will be from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at the Community Funeral Home of Tyler.