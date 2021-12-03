Mrs. Precious L. Erwin
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Precious L. Erwin, 72, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Erwin passed November 25, 2021. She was born June 29, 1949.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12:30 to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.