Mrs. Pleasant Ervin
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Pleasant Ervin, 97, Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. L. R. Davis, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Ervin died July 16, 2021. She was born March 29, 1924.
She is survived by six children, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, one sister, one brother-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.