Mrs. Patricia Lynn Berger
MALAKOFF — Patricia “Lynn” Berger went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital surrounded by her husband and brother. She was born June 20, 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Harry J. and Patricia (Menager) Ellis and was the youngest of two children.
After graduating Terrebonne High School, Lynn went on to receive her Secretarial Certification from Spencer Business College in New Iberia, Louisiana. She utilized her administrative skills at Eaton Cutler Hammer, served for the American Red Cross as their Disaster Relief Coordinator in Tyler, Tx, and retired from First Physician in 1999.
Lynn served at the President of her church choir, plus United Methodist Women, and volunteered numerous times for VBS during the summers; she particularly loved when her grandchildren were able to attend. Lynn had many talents such as singing, crocheting, counted cross stitch, cooking, and baking. She was best known for her love of cooking and baking. Some may say her greatest talent of all was feeding friends and family which fed her soul. You could taste the love in every bite, some of her children’s and grandchildren’s favorites were cabbage rolls, dolphin cream cheese sugar cookies, chicken and dumplings, pickled okra/asparagus, and her sweet tea.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents. She will be remembered as a shining light by her surviving husband of 37 years, Robert Berger; her brother Larry Ellis and his wife Susie, son Cary “Paul” Picou-Reeves and his wife ElizaBeth, daughter Tiffany Norris and her husband Rodney, and son Christopher Reeves. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tyler Reeves and his fiancé Hannah Brinkley, Alexis Norris, Taylor Norris, Hunter Reeves, Cooper Reeves, Alex Giddens, Jaina Josephson and her husband Tyler, her great-granddaughter Callie Reeves, and numerous other family members and friends.