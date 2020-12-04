Mrs. Pamala R. Herndon Anderson
TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Mrs. Pamala R. Herndon Anderson, 71, Tyler. Mrs. Anderson transitioned to her eternal home on November 21, 2020. She was born. March 30, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Era Bell Ervin Herndon Patrick and Mr. Arthemus Herndon.
Left to cherish her memories are daughter, Ms. Fevvi Herndon, Richmond Heights, Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Debra D. Patrick Rivers and U.L., Fort Worth, TX; three grandchildren; uncle, James Earl Ervin, Tyler, TX; friends, Mrs. Janet Bailey Green, Tyler, TX, Ms. Jacquelyne Gunter, Westland, Michigan, and Ms. Pamela Sessions, Tyler, TX; other relatives and friends.
