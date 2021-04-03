Mrs. Pairlee Barrett
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Pairlee Barrett, 83, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Monday, April 5, 2021 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jerard R. Mosley, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Union Hope Cemetery in Elkhart under the Direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Barrett died March 29, 2021. She was born April 27, 1937 in Palestine, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son: Effram Barrett; four daughters: Phoebria Ford, Fayechell Abraham, Edith Washington and Ophrie Gaines; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.