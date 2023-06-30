Mrs. Mollystean Guthrie Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Mollystean Guthrie Johnson, 85, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Cole Hill CME Church with Rev. Lonnie Johnson as officiator and Dr. Orenthia Mason as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery-Winona under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Johnson passed on June 23, 2023 at Petal Hill Nursing Home. She was born August 10, 1937 in Lindale, Texas. She grew up in Winona, Texas and resided in Tyler, Texas after marrying and remained there the rest of her life. She was affiliated with Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Cole Hill CME Church where she was the church secretary, treasurer and church mother. Mrs. Johnson was a horticulturist and nursing aid.
Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her husband: Herndon Johnson; parents: Alfred & Ruth Guthrie; siblings: Christine, Walter, Dorothy, Margaret and Faye Guthrie. She is survived by one son: Charles Johnson; two grandchildren: Dameon Johnson and Latoya Hudson; and two great-grandchildren: LaTavian & LaDarian Hudson.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 30, 2023 from 12:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.