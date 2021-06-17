Mrs. Mertie “Evon” Brooks
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Mertie “Evon” Brooks, 88, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. John Runnels as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brooks died June 14, 2021. She was born September 8, 1932.
She was a member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by three daughters: Linda Diann Williams, Kathy Williams and Vickie Love; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.