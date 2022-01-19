Mrs. Merceria Coffey
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Merceria Coffey, 91, Tyler, are scheduled for 3:00 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Presiding Elder Orenthia Mason and Retired Elder Darryl Madlock as eulogists under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Coffey was born November 20, 1930. She passed January 17, 2022.
Mrs. Coffey was a longtime resident of North Tyler. She taught English at Emmett J. Scott and John Tyler High School. She was a published author.
Mrs. Coffey was active in the church. She played the piano for St. James CME Church and Miles Chapel CME Church.
Mrs. Coffey is preceded in death by her parents and husband: Edward L. Coffey. Those left to cherish her memory are a host of nieces and nephews.