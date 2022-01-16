Mrs. Maxine Louise Scheevel
TYLER — Maxine Louise (Thorpe) Scheevel passed into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 29, 1945 in Jackson, MI, the second of seven children to Ralph and Marion Thorpe.
Maxine accepted Jesus as her Savior at the tender age of 4, growing in His love throughout her life. She truly demonstrated that love, as she was always thinking of and doing for others. It is impossible to count the lives she impacted through simple gestures such as cards & gifts she sent to so many, her music ministry on the organ and piano, her generosity welcoming people into her home, and graciously blessing all with her incredible cooking and elegant presentation skills. She had an amazing gift of empathy and would hurt alongside those who hurt and rejoice greatly with those who rejoiced.
Maxine met her husband, Dave, while attending LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas in 1963. They shared the journey God blessed them with for nearly 57 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph & Marion Thorpe, and her older brother, Clayton. She is survived by her husband, David Scheevel, sons Michael, Bradley & wife Val, daughter Amy Walz & husband David, and 6 grandchildren: Noah, Sam, Andrew and Caleb Scheevel, Carli Scheevel Grommet & husband Jesse, and H.D. Walz, her siblings Charlie, Calvin, Carolyn, Bonnie and Ardie, and 24 nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends’ remembrance gathering to be held at Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson, MI on Tuesday, January 18 at 1:00 PM, followed by graveside and interment at Jones Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Dallas, TX near the end of February.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts are encouraged to LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, Union Mission in Norfolk, Virginia, or a local gospel mission of your choice.
