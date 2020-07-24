Mrs. Maudrie L. Jones
TYLER — Burial for Mrs. Maudrie L. Jones, 91, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Mrs. Jones died July 22, 2020. She was born February 9, 1929. She graduated from Jackson High School - Chapel Hill. Mrs. Jones was a lifetime resident of Tyler, TX. She was a member of St. Violet Baptist Church and retired from UT Health.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; son, Jethro Holmes; and husband, Joe Jones. Survivors include 1 son, Ronnie Walthough; 1 daughter, Carolyn Holmes; 5 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Arrangements under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
