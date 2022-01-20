Mrs. Mary R. Wooten
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary R. Wooten, 84, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, January 21, 2022 at New Life Community Church with Bishop David R. Houston as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Wooten passed January 13, 2022. She was born March 11, 1937.
Mrs. Wooten was First Lady at Englewood COGIC.
Mrs. Wooten leaves to cherish her memory her husband: Supt. Arthur Wooten; son: Kenneth (Sandra) Wooten; daughters: Barbara Stewart, Linda Earl, Shenetha (Gregory) Holand and LaSonia Wooten; brothers: James Parks and Gerald Parks; sisters: Sandra K. Parks-Cofer; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 12:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.