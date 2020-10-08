Mrs. Mary Franklin-Isabell
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Franklin Isabell, 75, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at New Hope Conglee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Troup, TX with Rev. Ernest Dews, Jr. as officiator and Rev. Billy Paul Cleaver as eulogist. Burial will be in New Hope Conglee Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Isabell died October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born July 6, 1945 in Troup, Texas.
Mrs. Isabell attended Arp Industrial School; Tyler District College; Texas College; Pittsburgh State University (Kansas); and U.T. Tyler. Mrs. Isabell lived in Kansas City, Kansas for eight years and the rest of her life in Smith County. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a retired classroom teacher.
Mrs. Isabell was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Tau Chapter; Rose City Civitan; Civitan International; Graduate Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter, Tyler, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Matthew Isabell; nine brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include one daughter, Dr. Donna Franklin-Pitts; one brother, Charles Franklin, Dallas, TX; one sister, Gladys Butler, Tyler, TX; and two grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
