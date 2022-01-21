Mrs. Mary D. Brown
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary D. Brown, 100, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Lynch as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brown passed January 14, 2022. She was born December 25, 1921.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 12:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.