Mrs. Marria Collins Christian
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Marria Collins Christian, 64, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem Collins as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Walnut Springs Cemetery - Lindale under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Christian died June 22, 2021. She was born May 1, 1957. She was a member of Hopewell Valley Baptist Church.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.