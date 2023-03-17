Mrs. Marcus “Molly” Langley-Bailey
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Marcus “Molly” Ann Langley-Bailey, 65, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Smith Temple COGIC with Bishop David R. Houston as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Entombment will be in Cathedral in the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, March 17, 2023 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Molly was the only daughter born to H.W. (Buddy) and Martha Hambrick Langley on April 16, 1957. She passed from this life on March 13, 2023. She worked in the accounting department for the Brookshire Grocery store for over 20 years before her retirement.
She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1975. After graduating, she enrolled at Tyler Junior College receiving an associate degree and becoming a prominent member of the Apache Belles. After graduating from Tyler Junior College, she enrolled in East Texas A & M at Commerce. She received a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration in the class of 1979.
Molly is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Roger Lynn Bailey; her precious only child: Mr. Jakyron Bailey; mother: Mrs. Martha Hambrick Langley; three brothers: Roger H. W. Langley (Dr. Dorothy), Steven Ralph Langley (Jan) and Danny Paul Langley (Michelle). Her loving father preceded her in death on October 18, 2010 at 1:01 pm. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, three aunts, one uncle, cousins and friends and a faithful God-sister: Mrs. Jean Ross.