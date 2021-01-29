Mrs. Maggie Pinkney
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Pinkney, 73, Tyler is scheduled for 2:00p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Sand Flat Baptist Church with Rev. Luke Hamilton. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Pinkney died January 24, 2021. She was born July 6, 1947. She was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott, Class of 1965. Mrs. Pinkney was a member of Sand Flat Baptist Church where she served as Church Mother and as Treasurer. She retired from Trane after 36 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pinkney; son, Gary Jett; and brother, Clyde Ray Crawford. Survivors include 1 son, Victor Pinkney, Tyler, TX; 3 daughters, Cynthia Pinkney-Owings, Mills, MD, Donna Pinkney, and Sherry Ann Hawkins, bother of Tyler, TX; 1 brother, Carl Wayne “Snowboy” Jett; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2:45 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

