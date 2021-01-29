Mrs. Maggie Pinkney
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Pinkney, 73, Tyler is scheduled for 2:00p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Sand Flat Baptist Church with Rev. Luke Hamilton. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Pinkney died January 24, 2021. She was born July 6, 1947. She was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott, Class of 1965. Mrs. Pinkney was a member of Sand Flat Baptist Church where she served as Church Mother and as Treasurer. She retired from Trane after 36 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pinkney; son, Gary Jett; and brother, Clyde Ray Crawford. Survivors include 1 son, Victor Pinkney, Tyler, TX; 3 daughters, Cynthia Pinkney-Owings, Mills, MD, Donna Pinkney, and Sherry Ann Hawkins, bother of Tyler, TX; 1 brother, Carl Wayne “Snowboy” Jett; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2:45 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
Police: Tyler man sexually abused underage girls and a boy for several years
-
Lindale's Jordan Jenkins, Mineola's Trevion Sneed pick up Built Ford Tough Player of the Year honors
-
Tyler man arrested for breaking into Walmart with baseball bat
-
Chick-fil-A comes to Lindale with Tyler native as operator, set to employ 120 people