Mrs. Maedean “Mary” Jones
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Mrs. Maedean “Mary” Jones, 81, Jacksonville are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Benson Memorial CME Church in Jacksonville. Social distancing and face masks required. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Jones passed on April 28, 2022. She was born March 5, 1941.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 6, 2022 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.