Mrs. Lula Bell Langley
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Mrs. Lula Bell Langley, 94, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at New Canaan Baptist Church in Whitehouse with Elder Nathaniel Howard as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery - Whitehouse.
Mrs. Langley passed on August 4, 2022. She was born on March 3, 1928.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.