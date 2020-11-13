Mrs. Lola F. Lemons
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Lola F. Lemons, 79, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Larissa Cemetery, Bullard, TX with Superintendent H.P. Jordan as eulogist. Burial will be in Larissa Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mrs. Lemons died November 6, 2020. She was born March 3, 1941. Public viewing will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
