Mrs. Lois Francis White
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Lois Francis White, 104, Tyler is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Louis Cemetery with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. White died August 23, 2020. She was born May 27, 1916.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
