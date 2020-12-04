Mrs. Linda Joyce Campbell
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Joyce Campbell, 67, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at People’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson as eulogist. Social distancing & face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mrs. Campbell died November 26, 2020. She was born September 15, 1953.
Mrs. Campbell was a member of People’s Missionary Baptist Church and was an outstanding Usher.
Survivors include her husband, Alfred Ray Campbell; two sons, Courtney May (Carol Andrews) and Cameron (Vivianne) McGowan; stepdaughter, Jennifer Johnson; 6 brothers; 2 sisters; and 3 grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
