Mrs. Linda C. Taylor
Mrs. Linda C. Taylor
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Mrs. Linda C. Taylor, 78, Whitehouse is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Liberty Troup Cemetery with Bro. Ralph Kinnel as eulogist. Burial will be in Liberty Troup Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mrs. Taylor died December 30, 2020. She was born May 14, 1942.
Mrs. Taylor was a member of Sinclair Church of Christ, Troup, TX.
Survivors are her husband, D.C. Taylor; 3 sons; 2 daughters; 8 siblings; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Recommended For You


Tags