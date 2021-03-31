Mrs. Lena Phelps
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Lena Phleps, 94, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Jerard Mosley as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Phelps died March 28, 2021. She was born June 17, 1926.
She leaves to cherish her memory seven children: Barbara, Michael (Elvie), Annie, Thomas III, Davis, Kevin (Alice) and Vonita (Roy) Renfro and one sister: Cloedith Jackson.
Public Viewing will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
