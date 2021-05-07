Mrs. Laura Mae McGregor
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Laura Mae McGregor, 97, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. E. A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. McGregor died May 2, 2021. She was born January 14, 1924.
Mrs. McGregor graduated from Texas College with a B.S. Degree in Home Economics; she attended Pepperdine University; and graduated from Southern California University with a Masters Degree in Education. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Los Angeles, CA. She taught school for 21 years. After retirement she moved back to Tyler, TX and became a member of Hopewell Valley Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher; Sr. Mission Ministry; and Chairperson for Deaconess Ministry for many years.
Mrs. McGregor was preceded in death by her husband, Roy McGregor.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 7, 2021 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.