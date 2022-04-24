Mrs. Kristine M. Roesch
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Kristine M. Roesch, 78, Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Memorial services will be 11:30 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Marvin United Methodist Church Chapel.
Mrs. Roesch passed on April 20, 2022. She was born February 10, 1944.
The family will receive visitors Monday, April 25, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.