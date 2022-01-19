Mrs. Josephine Moore
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Josephine Moore, 92, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Williams as eulogist. Social distancing and face mask are required. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Moore passed January 15, 2022. She was born November 14, 1929.
Mrs. Moore is preceded in death by her parents; son: Royce “Speedy” Moore, granddaughter: Katina Evans Robertson; fours sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Moore leaves to cherish her memory son: Timothy (Sheila) Moore; daughter: Sherrie Moore Evans; three sisters: Gloria King (Gilmer, Texas), Mertie Banks of Duncanville, Texas and Yvonne Edwards of Tyler, Texas; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.