Mrs. Johnnie Mae Oliver
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Johnnie Mae Oliver, 66, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Edward Robinson as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mrs. Oliver died January 15, 2021. She was born June 23, 1954.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
