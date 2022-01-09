Mrs. Jeri Lockridge Yelverton
TYLER — Jeri Lockridge Yelverton was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, January 5, 2022 at the young age of 63. Jeri was born October 2, 1958 to James M. (Jim) Lockridge and Borgia Crutcher Lockridge in Bryan, Texas.
Jeri’s years were filled with love, determination, strength and grace. She was a loving daughter, loyal friend, sister, amazing wife and mother, Granna, banker, Corporate Secretary at L&L Asphalt, business mind, organizer, planner and to everyone’s delight, a fantastic baker. She was soft spoken yet powerful, a kind and gentle soul, a loyal and fierce friend, a collector and caretaker of many stray but lucky dogs and cats with a never ending giving spirit until the very end. Jeri cared for and assisted many rather than worry about herself. Her final act of giving was shown by donating her body to science to further understand the rare cancer that consumed her.
Jeri was preceded in death by her father, Jim. She is survived by her husband Tim Yelverton of Tyler, son Ryan Nash and wife Sara of Tyler, son Mason Nash and wife Laura of Bullard, grandchildren Mary, Addison, Bowen, Madden and Ella, mother Borgia Lockridge of Tyler, brother David Lockridge and wife Heidi of Tyler, nephew Mack Lockridge of Dallas and niece Emilee Lockridge English and husband Dustin of Kerrville.
A special thank you to her longtime friend, Lana Friedlander for always being there, to her Oncology Doctor, Dr. Sasha Strain for her treatment, care, explanations and comfort she provided and to the employees at L&L Asphalt aka her work family.
There are currently no services planned but a remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the the Newberg Cemetery Foundation, any local animal shelter, the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.