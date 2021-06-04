Mrs. Irma Robinson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Irma Robinson, 79, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Ministries located at 12675 CR 463, Tyler, with Rev. James Edwards as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Robinson passed May 28, 2021. She was born October 6, 1941.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.