Mrs. Irma Robinson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Irma Robinson, 79, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mt. Sinai Ministries located at 12675 CR 463, Tyler, with Rev. James Edwards as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be at Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Robinson passed May 28, 2021. She was born October 6, 1941.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

