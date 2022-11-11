Mrs. Irene Raibon
HOUSTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Raibon, 65, Houston, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Raibon passed on November 7, 2022. She was born November 17, 1956.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
