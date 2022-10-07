Mrs. Ima Jean Jackson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Ima Jean Jackson, 83, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at General Assembly Institute in Tyler with Bishop R. D. Washington as eulogist. Social distancing and face mask are required. Burial will be in Steen Cemetery in Malakoff under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Jackson passed on September 30, 2022. She was born September 6, 1939.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 2:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.