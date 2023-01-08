Mrs. Helen Sims Nickerson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Sims Nickerson, 67, Tyler, are scheduled for 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at New Zion Baptist Church in Winona. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in New Boggy Cemetery in Bethany, Louisiana under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Nickerson passed on January 1, 2023. She was born March 4, 1955.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.