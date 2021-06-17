Mrs. Hazel Crumpton
TYLER — Memorial services for Mrs. Hazel Crumpton, 74, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Mrs. Crumpton died June 14, 2021. She was born January 22, 1949 in Tyler, Texas.
She attended Emmett J. Scott High School. Mrs. Crumpton retired from Kelly Springfield.
Mrs. Crumpton is preceded in death by her mother: Bertha Lee McGee; father: Elyus Howard Rose; one sister; and one brother.
She is survived by two sons: David (Mona) Rose and Tony Walker; three daughters: Jewel Rhena Mauldin, Shjuana Williams and Aretha Williams; three brothers: Robert (Peggie) Rose, Ricky (Patricia) Rose and Danny Rose; six sisters: Mary Jane Fike, Betty Jean Choice, Sandra McGee, Deborah Allen-Jones, Dianna McGee and Judy Ann McGee; grandchildren: Treshala Rose, Stanicia (Eric) Hawkins, Staci (Alex) Menefee, Albry (Ashley) Crumpton, Chaundra (Jason) Nicole Rose and David R. (Candice) Rose; and 13 great-grandchildren.