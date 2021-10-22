Mrs. Hattie Mae Everett
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Hattie Mae Everett, 83, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Miles Chapel CME Church with Rev. Dr. Orenthia Mason as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Everett died October 14, 2021. She was born July 1, 1938.
She is survived by her husband, John Everett; two sons: Larry (Essie) Everett and Johnnie Everett; one daughter: Donna Everett-Johnson; one brother: Clarence Whitmore; two sisters: Charlie M. (Zembra) Everett and Virginia Noble; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 12:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.