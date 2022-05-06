Mrs. Gloria Johnson-Allen
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Johnson-Allen, 77, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Miles Chapel CME Church with Dr. Jamie Capers as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Cathedral of the Pines under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Allen passed on April 21, 2022. She was born on October 25, 1944.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 6, 2022 from 1:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.