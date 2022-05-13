Mrs. Gloria A. Glaspie
ATHENS — Funeral services for Mrs. Gloria Glaspie, 92, Athens, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Allen Chapel AME Church in Athens with Rev. Michael Glaspie as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in DFW National Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Glaspie passed on May 8, 2022. She was born May 12, 1929.
Viewing will be Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm at Allen Chapel AME Church.