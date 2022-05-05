Mrs. Geraldine Tennyson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Tennyson, 87, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph E. Caraway, Sr. as the eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Kilgore Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Tennyson passed on April 27, 2022. She was born March 30, 1935.
Public viewing will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
