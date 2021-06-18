Mrs. Georgia “Granny” Brown
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Mrs. Georgia “Granny” Brown, 97, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Whitehouse High School Auditorium with Emeritus Billy P. Cleaver as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brown died June 8, 2021. She was born November 15, 1923.
She is survived by sons: Willie (Beverly) Brown James (Velma) Brown and David (Maurita) Brown; daughters: Johnnie Johnson, Lebertha (Benard) Mitchell, Ella Brown and Marilyn (Kirby) Griffith.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Police partners with advocates to transition homeless population ahead of possible camping ban
-
Tommy Allison to leave Hallsville for OC job at Waco Midway
-
Daly & Black Secure $113.85 Million Dollar Verdict Against United of Omaha
-
Pets Fur People names building after longtime dog lover
-
Construction of a left turning lane at “dangerous” intersection in Chapel Hill in 2022