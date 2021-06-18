Mrs. Georgia "Granny" Brown
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Mrs. Georgia “Granny” Brown, 97, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 12:00 pm Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Whitehouse High School Auditorium with Emeritus Billy P. Cleaver as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brown died June 8, 2021. She was born November 15, 1923.
She is survived by sons: Willie (Beverly) Brown James (Velma) Brown and David (Maurita) Brown; daughters: Johnnie Johnson, Lebertha (Benard) Mitchell, Ella Brown and Marilyn (Kirby) Griffith.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
 
 

