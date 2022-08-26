Mrs. Frankie Lou Hendrix
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Frankie Lou Hendrix, 89, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Zeb Cantley as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Hendrix passed on August 21, 2022. She was born November 16, 1932.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 1:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.