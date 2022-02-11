Mrs. Frances L. Mumphrey
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Frances L. Mumphrey, 66, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at County Line Church of the Living God PGT with Elder Jimmy Butler as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Kilgore Memorial Gardens under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Mumphrey passed on February 4, 2022. She was born on June 26, 1955.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.