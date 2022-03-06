Mrs. Faye Adair Stapp
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — After 91 blessed years, Faye Adair Stapp passed away on February 24, 2022. Born on May 8, 1930 to the late Fred and Esther Adair, Faye was the youngest of four siblings, Charles, Billy, and Sarah. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Ed Stapp, in 1950 and for 60 wonderful years of marriage they built their life together from coast to coast, living in Alabama, Florida, California and Texas. Faye worked in hospital administration for more than 40 years and was passionate about healthcare. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas and delighted in being part of its community. She worked in the church nursery, attended book clubs, birthday clubs, bible study groups and the garden club. She always said she was wealthy because she had the Lord.
Faye focused on joy in her golden years. She was an avid bridge player and loved exploring the world with her friends. From the Canadian Rockies in Banff, to the rolling green hills of Ireland, and the blue and white coastal villages of Greece, Faye enjoyed seeing the world and the beauty of God’s creation firsthand.
Faye loved her family fiercely. Known to her grandchildren simply as Nana, she was attentive and discerning when you needed support. Her voice would rise a few octaves when she greeted you, making you feel like there was no one else in the world she would rather see. She was generous with her time and your biggest advocate. We will miss her in the big moments like future marriages or the births of great-grandchildren but also in the smallest moments. Watching an Alabama football game. Making her famous pecan pretzel rolos or cornbread dressing for Thanksgiving. Reading the bible. Listening to Frank Sinatra croon on the radio. Most of all, we will miss her because she was ours.
Faye is survived by her sons, Ed Stapp Jr. and wife April, Lex Stapp and wife Olga; daughters, Tracy Stapp and Leslie Schmidt and husband Brad; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Tyler, March 19, 2022, at 2:00 in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association and St. Jude Children’s Hospital
(Written by her granddaughter, Lauren Stapp Dowzard)