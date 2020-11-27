Mrs. Emmer Pearl Thompson
TYLER — Graveside services for Mrs. Emmer Pearl Thompson, 78, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Edward J. Robinson as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Social distancing and face masks are required. Mrs. Thompson died November 23, 2020. She was born February 12, 1942 in Hemphill, TX. She was a member of North Tenneha Church of Christ.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Thompson, Sr. Survivors include 2 sons, Damorea Thompson and Herbert Thompson, Jr.; 2 daughters, Chiquita Thompson and Yvetta Henry; 4 brothers, Chester Hamilton, Elgin Hamilton, Jr., Curtis Hamilton, and Clifton Hamilton; 4 sisters, Minnie Jackson, Julie Teal, Jackie Barker, and Marilyn Hadley; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
