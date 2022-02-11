Mrs. Emma M. Turner
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Emma Turner, 88, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James A. Erwin, Sr. as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Turner passed on February 1, 2022. She was born September 21, 1933.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 2:30 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.