Mrs. Elmer Ree “Marie” Harper-Johnson
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Elmer Ree “Marie” Harper-Johnson, 87, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Kingdom Christian Center in Jacksonville, Texas with Rev. Sedrick Moore as the eulogist and Rev. Forest Curry as officiator. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in City Cemetery in Jacksonville under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Johnson died July 25, 2021 in Tyler. She was born December 17, 1933 in Morris County.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her two sons: Quintin Aundra Long, Sr. (Tracy) of Huntsville, TX and Andrew James Smith, Jr. (DeAnna) of Salem, OR; two daughters: Shelia Tatum of Jacksonville, TX and Gladys Pettigrew (Tom) of Tyler, TX; one sister: Ethel Morrison; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.