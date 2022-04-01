Mrs. Effie Mosley
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Effie Mosley, 100, Tyler, are scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Violet Baptist Church with Pastor Emeritus Billy P. Cleaver as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in St. Violet Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Mosley passed on March 26, 2022. She was born February 27, 1922.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.